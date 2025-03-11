It has been a busy free agent chase for the New York Giants. They landed a pair of defensive standouts recently with Jevon Holland, and then poaching one from the Cowboys. However, the Giants have been urged to draft a quarterback at No. 3 regardless of what happens at the position in free agency.

Shedeur Sanders should strongly be on the Giants radar, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

“The Giants will stay focused on landing a quarterback this week,” Yates wrote. “But that won't preclude them from examining the draft class at that position, too. This approach would allow the Giants to institute short- and long-term plans at quarterback, adding a veteran over the next few days and then also developing Sanders for the future. Sanders' ball placement and ability to throw with touch are outstanding traits.”

Will Giants grab Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders?

As things stand now, the Giants quarterback room is likely the worst in the NFL. Weak journeyman Drew Lock is listed as the starter with unimpressive Tommy DeVito slotted as the backup.

Clearly the Giants have to get a free agent quarterback. And here’s the reason. They pick No. 3. If Cam Ward and Sanders got picked at No. 1 and No. 2 — something completely out of the Giants’ control — the Giants would likely be back at the top of the draft in 2026 because the 2025 season would go in the tank.

But what they need to do in free agency is get a veteran quarterback to pave the way for Sanders.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen said positive things about Sanders back in January, according to giants.com.

“He's a great kid, he's a great kid, a really good personality, football smart, his dad is a football coach,” said Schoen said. “It's a little bit cliché, but he checks all the boxes of a (player with a) dad that is a football coach and the passion that he approaches the game with. It was good getting to meet him. He's had a really good career at Colorado and obviously looking forward to getting to knowing all those guys in the rest of the process.”

If the Giants can’t get Sanders or Ward, the door is wide open for what they do with that pick.

“We're going to be open to anything,” Schoen said. “We're in a good position sitting at three with the players that are available. By process of elimination, we know we're going to get a good player. Regardless of what happens the next couple of months, we know there's going to be a really good player there.”