The energy surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders during 2025 Organized Team Activities (OTAs) is palpable. After a disastrous 2024 campaign that saw the Raiders stumble to a mere four wins, sweeping changes have revitalized the organization. Right at the center of the early offseason buzz is a rookie who may just redefine the Silver and Black's offensive identity.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, the Raiders' first-round pick, is already turning heads in his first NFL offseason. With a rare blend of power, speed, and versatility, Jeanty isn’t just penciled in as the team’s feature back. He is showcasing skills that could make him a multi-dimensional weapon from Day 1.

A Busy and Bold 2025 Offseason

Owner Mark Davis didn’t hesitate to act after last season’s collapse. His choices are already drawing praise across the league. Now we see Pete Carroll and John Spytek leading the charge for the Raiders. The pairing brings a perfect blend of experience, culture-building, and roster construction savvy. Their vision to push the Raiders into a winning window sooner rather than later became even clearer with the aggressive move to bring in veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Sure, Smith may not be the long-term face of the franchise. However, his leadership and consistency give Las Vegas a stable hand at quarterback. That's something the organization has desperately lacked in recent years.

Of course, roster turnover was inevitable. The defense lost two of its best run defenders in free agency: Robert Spillane and Tre'von Moehrig.. However, Spytek and Carroll compensated for those losses with a mixture of low-risk free agency fliers. They also had possibly one of the best draft classes of 2025. The crown jewel of that class? None other than Ashton Jeanty.

Here we'll try to look at the Las Vegas Raiders rookie player whose stock is rising and turning heads in 2025 OTAs.

Addressing the Rushing Attack

The urgency to fix the ground game was undeniable. In 2024, the Raiders produced the worst rushing attack in the NFL. They averaged just 79.8 rushing yards per game. The duo of Zamir White and Alexander Mattison never found their footing. This left the offense one-dimensional and predictable. That ineffectiveness on the ground played a large role in the team's offensive stagnation and subsequent four-win season.

Enter Jeanty. The Boise State star lit up college football last season with a jaw-dropping 2,601 scrimmage yards and 29 total touchdowns. His ability to create explosive plays both as a runner and receiver made him one of the most coveted prospects in the 2025 draft. He was drafted by a Raiders team desperate for offensive balance. As such, he represents not just hope but the foundation for a completely revamped attack.

An Early OTA Standout

The Raiders wasted no time integrating Jeanty into their offensive plans. Throughout OTAs, reports out of Las Vegas have consistently highlighted Jeanty's dynamic presence on the field. According to Levi Edwards of Raiders.com, new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is already experimenting with creative ways to utilize Jeanty's skill set.

“It seems Kelly is placing Jeanty all over the field, giving him more opportunities to get the ball in open space in last week's practices,” Edwards reported. “This included screen passes and getting the ball to the running back out in the flat.”

That type of versatility is exactly what made Jeanty so intriguing during the draft process. Though primarily a running back, he spent time as a slot receiver in high school and caught 43 passes for 569 yards and five touchdowns during his sophomore season at Boise State. His polished route running, reliable hands, and sharp instincts make him a mismatch nightmare for linebackers and safeties alike.

The Perfect Fit for Chip Kelly's Offense

Kelly’s arrival as offensive coordinator signals a clear shift in philosophy for the Raiders. Known for his tempo-based, spread-heavy system, Kelly loves to deploy backs who can operate in space. Jeanty fits that mold perfectly. Whether it’s quick screens, angle routes out of the backfield, or wide-zone rushing concepts, he gives Kelly a Swiss Army knife to build around.

Moreover, the presence of Smith under center ensures that opposing defenses won’t be able to key in on Jeanty exclusively. If anything, his ability to contribute both on the ground and through the air will force defensive coordinators into uncomfortable decisions.

A Complementary Backfield Approach? Not Quite

Yes, some speculated that the Raiders might take a committee approach after signing veteran Raheem Mostert. That said, early indications suggest otherwise. Mostert led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2023. Sure, he brings valuable experience and depth. However, it’s clear that the Raiders are preparing to ride their rookie early and often.

Pete Carroll has always been a coach who believes in establishing the run. Spytek’s background with the Buccaneers reflects a similar philosophy. Together, their vision seems clear: build an offense that can dictate terms physically and take pressure off the quarterback.

The Ceiling is Sky-High

Of course, expectations should always be tempered for any rookie. The NFL presents a steep learning curve, particularly for running backs adjusting to the speed, complexity, and physicality of professional defenses. Yet everything about Jeanty’s early performance suggests that he has the tools, mindset, and coaching support to thrive.

If his OTA performances are any indication, Las Vegas may have finally found the offensive centerpiece they’ve lacked for years. Jeanty’s emergence as a true dual-threat back could change the trajectory of the Raiders not just for 2025, but for years to come.

For a fan base hungry for relevance, the arrival of Ashton Jeanty offers more than just promise—it offers legitimate excitement.