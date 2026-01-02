The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to the Mile High City this weekend to battle the Denver Broncos, who are on the verge of earning the top seed in the AFC. The Chargers are currently 5-0 in the division, giving them a chance to go a perfect 6-0 in the AFC West, and not even win the division. The Broncos earned the crown last Saturday after the Houston Texans took down the Bolts 20-16.

The Bolts are going with a different game plan this week. Justin Herbert is not going to play, and some other players have already been ruled out for this contest, including running back Omarion Hampton.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh recently spoke to the media and said that some starters will suit up and fill a backup role.

“There could be starters that dress for the game but in a backup role.”

With Herbert and Hampton already out, more starters could join them on the bench. Jamaree Salyer and Elijah Molden are doubtful for the game, with others, including Kimani Vidal, questionable.

Players like Keenan Allen, Derwin James, Khalil Mack, Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey, and Tuli Tuipulotu could see little action. Allen has a few contract incentives that he may be going for. I do expect Allen to get a ton of targets early on, even if he doesn't start. If he gets six catches, then Allen would earn a big payday. ESPN's Kris Rhim confirmed that Allen will play in a comment in the post.

Harbaugh is making sure that he has a healthy team for the playoffs. It is likely that the team will play the New England Patriots in the Wild Card round, unless either they lose to the Miami Dolphins or the Bolts upset the Broncos and derail their No. 1 seed chances on Sunday. If both the Broncos and Patriots lose, the Jacksonville Jaguars could win the AFC's No. 1 seed.

Knowing how smart Harbaugh is, he could be setting himself up for perfection by shifting two weeks of focus to the Patriots.