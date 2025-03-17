The Buffalo Bills are in the same position they have been for several years as they pursue a Super Bowl championship. The Bills have been regular playoff performers with Josh Allen at quarterback and Sean McDermott in each of the last six seasons, but they have not gotten to the Super Bowl. Making matters even more unbearable is the franchise history of never having won the big event even though they played in four consecutive Super Bowls during the franchise's glory years in the 1990s.

The Bills have made several moves in free agency to put an even better team on the field next season. One of the biggest changes is the decision to bring former Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa aboard. Bosa signed a one-year, $12.6 million contract with the Bills in an effort to make their pass rush more dangerous.

The 6-5, 280-pound will be 30 years old by the start of the season. He explained why he wanted to continue his career with the Bills.

“Just something different. It's been nine years [with the Chargers], which I'm really thankful for my career and how it's played out. But I'm ready to experience something different,” Bosa said, per NFL.com. “I'm getting old and I'm ready to win. And I think this team is primed to do that, and I'm just excited to join a winning culture.”

Bills hope Bosa can upgrade their pass rush

Bosa has suffered through multiple injury-riddled seasons with the Chargers. He has not played as many as 16 games since the 2021 season when he finished with 10.5 sacks, 51 tackles and a remarkable 7 forced fumbles.

Injuries limited him to 5 games in 2022 and 9 games in 2023. He was able to play in 14 games last season, but his 5.0 sack total was disappointing. The Bills are hoping that Bosa can reach double-digits in sacks. He has had 10 or more sacks four times in career. He has been a Pro Bowl performer five times in the first nine years of his career.

The Bills released pass rusher Von Miller and they are hoping Bosa can stay healthy and give them a consistent threat to get to the quarterback.

Buffalo was ordinary last season when it came to putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The Bills registered 39.0 sacks last season, ranking them tied for 18th with the Kansas City Chiefs. McDermott's team would have a much better chance of advancing deeper in the postseason if the Bills could rank in the top 10 in that category.

Defensive end Greg Rousseau led the Bills with 8.0 sacks last year for 46 yards in losses. While that is a decent total, it is not a good number for a team leader. DE A.J. Epenesa and Miller tied for second on the Bills with 6.0 sacks each.