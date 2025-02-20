The Los Angeles Chargers head into the 2025 offseason balancing both optimism and disappointment. Despite a strong showing in the regular season, their playoff struggles continued. This reinforces the notion that while the team is loaded with talent, key challenges remain. With salary cap space limited and multiple areas in need of upgrades, the front office faces some tough choices. One of the biggest will be deciding which expensive veterans and underperforming players to part ways with in order to free up financial flexibility.

Reflecting on 2024

Jim Harbaugh’s first year at the helm was largely a success. However, it ended in all-too-familiar fashion. The Chargers returned to the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, only to be knocked out in the Wild Card Round by the Houston Texans. As such, their postseason drought continued. Right now, the franchise remains without a playoff win since the 2018 season.

Despite the early exit, the Chargers are in a strong position heading into the offseason. They do have the opportunity to fine-tune their roster for another run. Justin Herbert remains one of the league’s elite quarterbacks, throwing just three interceptions all season. However, he could benefit from another reliable playmaker to elevate the offense. If Los Angeles can make the right moves, there’s every reason to believe they’ll be right back in the playoff mix next season.

Here we'll try to identify the three players who are the Los Angeles Chargers cut candidates entering the 2025 NFL offseason.

1. Joey Bosa, EDGE

When healthy, Joey Bosa is one of the most disruptive edge rushers in the NFL. His blend of strength, speed, and refined pass-rushing techniques makes him a nightmare for opposing offenses. However, injuries have plagued him in recent years, and the 2024 season was no different, as he once again missed extended time. Overall, he has played a total of 28 of a popssible 51 games over the last three NFL seasons.

Bosa's availability has been a major issue. He has produced 14 sacks and 40 pressures across 2022 to 2024. For a player commanding such a significant salary, that level of production doesn’t quite justify the cost. However, the Chargers do have some financial flexibility. They enter the offseason with more than $60 million in cap space. That number drops slightly when factoring in their limited roster size, but it still gives them room to maneuver.

Sure, releasing Bosa would free up $25.4 million. However, the Chargers may opt for a different approach. If his contract had multiple years left with escalating costs, cutting him now might make sense to avoid a long-term burden. That said, the team could also restructure his deal, adding void years to shift cap space into 2026. Ultimately, if Los Angeles chooses to part ways with Bosa, it would likely be a symbolic decision as much as a financial one.

2. Gus Edwards, RB

Brought in to add a power element to the Chargers’ backfield, Gus Edwards was a serviceable option in 2024. This was particularly true in short-yardage and goal-line situations. However, in today’s NFL, running backs are among the easiest positions to replace. Edwards’ $4.5 million cap hit in 2025 may be too steep for a rotational player.

With head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman emphasizing a strong running attack, Los Angeles is likely to make changes in the backfield. Edwards, who turns 30 in April, averaged just 3.6 yards per carry last season. That doesn't scream irreplaceable.

More concerning is that a younger and cheaper alternative might already be on the roster. Rookie running back Kimani Vidal put up similar efficiency numbers but at a fraction of the cost. The Chargers could save $3.1 million by cutting Edwards. This would allow them to invest in a more dynamic, long-term solution at the position.

3. Trey Pipkins III, OL

The Chargers have been patient with Trey Pipkins. They hoped he would develop into a reliable offensive lineman. Since joining the team in 2019, he has been given every opportunity to secure a starting role. After spending most of his career at right tackle, he was moved to guard in 2024 following the selection of Joe Alt in the draft. Yes, the position switch kept Pipkins in the starting lineup. However, his play left much to be desired.

Struggles in pass protection have been a recurring issue for Pipkins. He surrendered six sacks in 2024 and posted one of the worst pass-blocking grades among all guards. Given Harbaugh’s emphasis on building an elite offensive line, it’s hard to imagine the Chargers entering 2025 without addressing this weakness.

Financially, moving on from Pipkins makes sense. The Chargers could save $6.8 million by releasing him. This would allow them to pursue a more dependable interior lineman either in free agency or the draft. With Herbert’s long-term success tied closely to the quality of his protection, upgrading the offensive line should be a priority, and Pipkins appears to be the odd man out.

Final Thoughts

The Chargers enter the 2025 offseason with an opportunity to refine their roster and position themselves as legitimate contenders in the AFC. Yes, cutting Joey Bosa, Gus Edwards, and Trey Pipkins III wouldn’t be easy moves. However, they could provide the financial flexibility necessary to make key upgrades.

If Los Angeles wants to take the next step, difficult roster decisions must be made. The path to a deeper playoff run begins with tough but necessary choices, and these three players could be among the casualties as the Chargers reshape their roster for 2025 and beyond.