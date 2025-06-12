The Los Angeles Chargers bolted up and returned to the playoffs behind Jim Harbaugh and reignited star power. They added additional help via the offseason to fuel another run.

But they feature three underrated sleepers. All of whom look prime for a breakout 2025 NFL season.

Justin Herbert gained new help via Najee Harris and NFL Draft selection Omarion Hampton. But a key blocker will open lanes for them, plus earn an potential expanded role in the air attack.

Meanwhile, the defense turns to life without longtime veteran Joey Bosa. But a young pass rusher looks prime to lead this unit for years to come. Finally, the Bolts discovered a stunning new ballhawk — despite being a day three draft fall.

Here are the three underrated sleepers to watch out from the Chargers.

Tuli Tuipulotu rises as Chargers sleeper talent

Tuipulotu is already one Chargers hidden gem. But you're looking at a Pro Bowler in the making out of the incoming third-year defender.

Tuipulotu delivered solid rookie numbers under Brandon Staley. But he elevated another level through Jesse Minter as his defensive coordinator.

Tuipulotu became the third relentless rusher opposite Khalil Mack and Bosa to start his career. He became the top sack leader with 8.5 sacks in year two.

It's becoming Tuipulotu's show now. Even the defensive coordinator recognizes this via Chargers USA Today reporter Alex Insdorf Thursday.

“It's kinda human nature, going into the previous year knowing you're third. Now you kinda know going into the year, ‘this is my chance, one of the guys (Joey Bosa) is gone now'-I think you just have a different level of confidence,” Minter shared.

Harbaugh himself listed the edge rusher as one of nine players training at an elite level this offseason, per ESPN Chargers reporter Khris Rhim. Signs point to Tuipulotu earning Pro Bowl votes later this season.

Tarheeb Still looks ready to rise

Still surfaced as arguably the biggest surprise of the 2024 Chargers defense.

He went from fifth-rounder to the leading interception king. Still snatched four picks in his league debut. That includes a pick six against the Atlanta Falcons.

Happy Birthday Tarheeb Still! Here is his 2024 stats: 🔥 — 14 games

— 62 tackles

— 1 tackle for loss

— 1 quarterback hit

— 0.5 sacks

— 10 pass deflections

— 4 interceptions

— 1 touchdown

pic.twitter.com/mzL4MtbyhI — ChargersMuse (@ChargersMuse) June 10, 2025

He even led LAC with 10 pass deflections. Still answered any doubts fans had for the Chargers' CB room.

The incoming second-year pro even won over versatile All-Pro Derwin James recently. The safety revealed via Insdorf that he doesn't need to speak up as much anymore. Because Still is becoming a vocal leader.

Still is aiming to improve his leadership skills along with his playmaking. He's an underrated sleeper looking ready to breakout.

Last sleeper pick brings huge Chargers need

Yes, the Chargers lack the explosion of Antonio Gates at tight end. Will Dissly isn't anywhere close to Gates' uncanny athleticism.

But Dissly plays an integral role for the Harbaugh-led Chargers. He's more of a throwback thanks to his rugged blocking ability.

Dissly comes in handy this fall with a newly revamped backfield featuring a past Pro Bowler and intriguing rookie newcomer. But he's fresh off catching a career-best 50 receptions for 481 yards.

The 28-year-old is now heading into his second season with Harbaugh. He's capable of flourishing, especially since the Bolts didn't make any splash TE signings or draft picks. L.A. clearly has faith in Dissly.