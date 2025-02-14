The Los Angeles Chargers hit a six-game improvement this past season. Now the Bolts can turn to the NFL Draft to capitalize on their playoff run. That's where general manager Joe Hortiz, head coach Jim Harbaugh and the front office enter the picture.

The GM/head coach combination started their new era through Joe Alt as their top 10 selection. They also discovered a second round gem in Ladd McConkey. Both became future cornerstones, and spearheaded the Chargers' improvement. This time the Chargers will wait until selection No. 22 to make their first pick.

The franchise is already healthy salary cap wise. The Chargers have enough room to make a run at Josh Sweat or even Keenan Allen in a possible reunion. But the Bolts have multiple areas to address. And can turn to their eight draft picks to fill those needs.

But we're focusing on three players here. We turn to the PFF mock draft simulator to see who lands with the Chargers through their first three picks.

Positions the Chargers likely will target in 2025 NFL Draft

Los Angeles must tweak up both sides of the ball, even as an AFC Wild Card team from 2024.

The pass protection got exposed badly in their first round exit. Justin Herbert took four brutal sacks in the 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans. So offensive line help next to Alt is a must.

Harbaugh, however, may need to retool his backfield — which was one of the strengths of the Chargers. Leading rusher JK Dobbins is a free agent. Even Gus Edwards isn't a lock to return.

Elsewhere, the Chargers are watching the twilight years of Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Tuli Tuipulotu brings intrigue for the future after delivering a team-high 8.5 sacks, but he needs help. The secondary can also add some reinforcements for Pro Bowl safety Derwin James. Especially with the high number of free agents in the defensive back room.

Los Angeles selects between No. 22 to No. 86, holding three total picks. Time to see who lands to the Bolts.

Chargers add RBs, get DL help in 3-Round NFL mock draft simulator

Harbaugh and Hortiz add new youth and speed in the backfield. Which signals Dobbins and Edwards are out. But the Bolts roll with trench help first at No. 22.

Here's the complete list of Chargers selections through the simulator:

DL Walter Nolen — Ole Miss — 22nd overall pick

RB Kaleb Johnson — Iowa — 54th overall pick

RB Devin Neal — Kansas — 86th overall pick

The Chargers delivered the league's top scoring defense plus surrendered the fewest rushing yards. But they struggled against Houston by allowing 168 rushing yards. Nolen makes perfect sense to bolster the interior.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Nolen brings a powerful pop to stun run blockers, then clog the running lane. Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, though, will fawn over Nolen's pass rushing. Nolen is a slippery defender who Ole Miss trusted on defensive line stunt plays. Nolen is lined up to replace free agent Poona Ford inside.

Harbaugh then turns to his style of ball by adding two running backs. He's familiar with Johnson, having coached against the Hawkeyes star in the 2023 Big Ten title game. Johnson tallied 1,537 rushing yards in his final season at Iowa City. The run-oriented Harbaugh can turn to Johnson's mix of vision, patience and power to become the Bolts' RB1 of the future.

Although Neal can make his own case to start. The Jayhawks star is more versatile out of the backfield as a receiver. He produced 77 career catches to go along with his trio of 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Harbaugh gains a strong change-of-pace back and check down option through Neal. Both backs boost the Chargers' chances to improve from their 17th ranking in rushing yards.