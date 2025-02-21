The Los Angeles Chargers bolstered the backfield in the last mock draft. Iowa star Kaleb Johnson and versatile Kansas weapon Devin Neal fell to the hands of Jim Harbaugh and company. The new Chargers backs arrived via the PFF mock draft simulator.

Now we're turning to the PFN mock draft simulator to determine this week's picks for the Chargers. But there's a twist.

This mock simulation allows trades. The Chargers got offered one deal that we accepted by playing the role of general manager Joe Hortiz.

Does this mean the Bolts moved up in the first round? Or did this swap occur in round two or three? Furthermore, who are this week's rookies set to “Bolt up?” It's time to dive into who the new picks are.

Round 1, Pick 22 for Chargers — Wide receiver Matthew Golden, Texas

Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz enter the first round needing running back help. The Chargers instead opt for one more dynamic weapon for Justin Herbert.

Golden is a field stretcher who torched defenses deep for the Longhorns. But he showed a knack for coming down with contested grabs too in Austin. He'll need to polish the way he finishes his routes. But Herbert comes out a big winner here.

Golden heads to L.A. ready to form a monster tandem with 2024 breakout rookie Ladd McConkey.

Round 2, Pick 58 — Cornerback Denzel Burke, Ohio State

Burke arrives via trade with the Houston Texans. The AFC South team moves up to the Chargers' old spot of No. 55 and grabbed Deone Walker of Kentucky. The Bolts turn to much-needed cornerback help here.

The national champion Burke brings the desired length now coveted by league teams when it comes to CBs. He stands at 6-foot-1, 193-pounds then uses it to his advantage. But outside of size, Burke attaches himself to wide receivers regardless of short or long speed.

Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will love his physicality, though. Burke blows up running plays. He can also switch between press and off-man coverage with ease. Burke is a gambler who often misjudged his interception pursuits. But he addresses a massive need here with all the free agent cornerbacks inside the Chargers' locker room.

Round 3, Pick 86 — Edge Jared Ivey, Ole Miss

The Chargers relied on Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack to set the edge for many years. Hortiz rolls with the replacement for one or both at 86th overall.

Ivey doesn't possess the twitchy speed of Mack, or the speed-to-power combination Bosa hit blockers with. But he's a long-armed power rusher at 6-foot-5, 285-pounds. His arms and length ensures gap control is coming to the Chargers' trenches. Ivey can even slide inside and control double teams — like he did here during Senior Bowl practices.

The Ole Miss star, however, noticeably ran with a cool motor. He developed a habit of taking plays off. Harbaugh and Minter are the perfect pairing to light a fire under him. Ivey brings muscle and a gap penetrator here.

So the Bolts don't give Herbert or Harbaugh a new backfield option. But they roll with one of the top deep threats at No. 22. Hortiz then shows that the Chargers aren't complacent about their No. 1 scoring defense ranking — by taking two defenders. And both Burke and Ivey fill massive needs. The Chargers earn a “B+” grade with these selections.