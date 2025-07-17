Jim Harbaugh is getting ready for the start of training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers. However, before the start of his second year with the AFC West team, he took time out to go to the White House and meet with President Donald Trump.

The Chargers coach is known for being against abortion, a belief that aligns with the President's philosophy. However, there was no announcement about the specifics of the meeting. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was also in attendance as the two coaching brothers met in the Oval Office simultaneously.

White House officials confirmed that the Harbaughs met with the President.

The Chargers head coach explained his motivation for meeting with President Trump. “Who gets invited to the White House with their family members and doesn’t go? Nobody,” Harbaugh said.

Jim Harbaugh had a successful first season with the Chargers as the team improved significantly from the 2023 season. The Chargers were 11-6 last season and made the AFC playoffs as a Wild Card team, but the team struggled badly in their postseason loss to the Houston Texans.

Chargers have a significant distance to go in 2025

It was one thing for Harbaugh to lead the Chargers back to respectability last season after their 5-12 disaster in 2023. He clearly steadied the ship and laid a foundation for a successful run in Los Angeles.

However, the assignment going forward is among the most difficult in the league. The Chargers have to compete with the powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs, and the combination of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes should be fully motivated after losing badly in the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs are committed to having a bounce-back season on the offensive side of the ball this season, and the Denver Broncos are also improving in the division. Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert are going to have to be at their best from the start of the season if the season is going to be a success.

In addition to the strong-armed Herbert, the Chargers are going to turn to their running game to take pressure off the quarterback and the defense. Najee Harris signed with the Chargers in the offseason, and Harbaugh is going to make him the team's primary ball carrier. He should get supported by fullback Scott Matlock, who is expected to provide key blocking for the former Steeler.

The Chargers kick off the season with divisional games against the Chiefs, Raiders and Broncos. The Week 1 game against the Chiefs will be played Sao Paulo, Brazil.