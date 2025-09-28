The Los Angeles Chargers suffered their first loss of the season after being taken down 21-18 by the New York Giants in Week 4. L.A. just couldn't get anything going offensively, as the team just couldn't do enough to earn the win. During the postgame press conference, Derwin James revealed what he believes led to the loss.

James, who is 29 years old, admitted that Sunday's performance just wasn't the best outing for the Chargers, according to Kris Rhim of ESPN. The seventh-year safety believes Los Angeles is a better team than New York. But it was seemingly an any given Sunday situation.

“We had our chances to win the game today, as bad as we played today, we still had a chance to win,” said James. “We know what type of team we have. Wasn't our best game today.”

Although the Chargers recorded 338 total yards of offense vs. the Giants' 250, Los Angeles only managed to score 18 points. L.A. struggled with turnovers, as quarterback Justin Herbert threw two interceptions. Additionally, the team was called for 14 penalties, resulting in 107 total penalty yards.

After seeing how strong the Chargers looked in the first three weeks of the regular season, Derwin James' take about the Giants' matchup getting away from them holds some merit. It appeared to be a sloppy contest for Los Angeles, while New York capitalized on their mistakes.

James was a first-round pick by the Chargers back in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has seven years of experience with the club, as he was unable to play in the 2020-21 season due to a knee injury. However, when healthy, Derwin James has proven to be an incredibly reliable safety. Through four games played this season, the star safety has recorded 32 combined tackles (22 solo), 1.5 sacks, and two pass deflections.

The Chargers will have a chance to get back in the win column in Week 5 when they take on the Washington Commanders. It will be the team's third home game of the season.