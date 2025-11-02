Entering 2025, the Los Angeles Chargers made strengthening their backfield a priority. They started by signing veteran Najee Harris during free agency. Los Angeles then doubled down by drafting Omarion Hampton with the 22nd overall pick. On paper, the two players offer quarterback Justin Herbert a formidable rushing attack. Instead, Harris suffered a season-ending torn Achilles, and Hampton has been out since Week 5 due to an ankle injury. Although new starter Kimani Vidal broke out with a 117-yard performance in Week 8 against the Vikings, the team's depth is growing due to another injury in the backfield.

Ahead of a Week 9 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the Chargers are placing backup running back Hassan Haskins on injured reserve, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The former 2022 fourth-round pick will not have a chance to play against the team that initially drafted him after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.

In seven games this season, Haskins totaled 30 yards and zero touchdowns on 12 rushing attempts while serving as a depth piece. To replace Haskins on the gameday roster, the Chargers are elevating running backs Amar Johnson and Jaret Patterson for Sunday's game.

Johnson is a rookie undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State. He has yet to suit up this season, but carries an impressive collegiate resume. In 2024 at South Dakota State, Johnson racked up 1,222 yards and 14 touchdowns in 193 attempts. He also offers upside as a receiver, catching 30 passes for 233 yards and one touchdown.

Unlike Johnson, Patterson has four years of NFL experience under his belt. Signed as a UDFA in 2021, Patterson played 17 games with the Washington Commanders, rushing for 266 yards and two touchdowns. He then signed with the Chargers' practice squad in 2023. This Sunday will mark his third career game with Los Angeles. In his two previous games, he carried the ball 11 times for 30 yards and two first downs.

Amar Johnson and Jaret Patterson will backup Vidal this Sunday against Tennessee. While they are not expected to play a large role in the outcome, Los Angeles hopes they can provide some fresh legs to their depleted backfield.