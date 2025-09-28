The Los Angeles Chargers have dealt with several key injuries to begin the season, and that didn't change in Week 4. In the first quarter against the New York Giants, quarterback Justin Herbert took off for a long run. It was a brilliant play, but left tackle Joe Alt was on the ground in pain after the play.

Reports indicate that Alt, who is 22 years old, hobbled to the sideline before being carted off the field, according to Art Stapleton of USA Today. That's a tough loss for the Chargers, as Joe Alt is considered one of the best young offensive tackles in the league.

“Chargers left tackle Joe Alt is down after that long Herbert run for a first down. He's hobbling off… Joe Alt just went off on a cart to the locker room.”

Shortly after being carted off, it was announced that Alt is deemed questionable to return with an ankle injury, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The Chargers will likely monitor the former first-round pick's ankle before making a final decision on his status.

Article Continues Below

“Chargers LT Joe Alt, who was carted off, is officially questionable with an ankle injury.”

Los Angeles moved Alt to right tackle during his rookie season, despite the fact that he played on the left side throughout his entire football career before that. However, starting left tackle Rashawn Slater fell to a season-ending torn patella injury before the start of the 2025-26 campaign. As a result, the Chargers moved Joe Alt back to the left side and named Trey Pipkins III as the starting right tackle.

More information regarding Alt's health will eventually be released. As previously mentioned, the Chargers will likely monitor his ankle before making an official announcement.