The Los Angeles Chargers' offensive line cannot catch a break. Already playing without Mekhi Becton in Week 9, Jim Harbaugh was forced to watch star left tackle Joe Alt get carted off with a leg injury during the Chargers' win over the Tennessee Titans.

Alt did not return to the game and is believed to be dealing with a high ankle sprain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The update is a relief, considering how gruesome the injury looked, but it could still require surgery, Schefter noted.

Alt is scheduled for an MRI on Monday to confirm his injury.

Joe Alt down on the field

The injury came in the second quarter on a Titans blitz. Alt held his man down, but was pushed back into a diving Tennessee defender and rolled up on his own leg.

Depending on the official diagnosis, the former first-round pick could end up on injured reserve before Week 10. He has already missed three games in 2025 and has previously hurt the same ankle that is now sprained.

Chargers' Joe Alt joins offensive line injury woes

Even if he avoids injured reserve, Alt is almost definitely set to miss Week 10. That would potentially make him the third Chargers offensive lineman absent for the game, with Rashawn Slater out for the year and Becton considered week-to-week.

The Chargers' offensive line injuries are now affecting their backups as much as their starters. Los Angeles deployed 11-year veteran Bobby Hart at left tackle in Week 9, who also suffered an injury in the game.

If Hart is also ruled out for Week 10, the Chargers would be left with Trey Pipkins III, Austin Decalus and Foster Sarell as their tackles. The constant injuries have taken a direct toll on Justin Herbert, who entered the Titans game as the most-pressured and most-hit quarterback in the league.

The Chargers escaped with a 27-20 win over the Titans in Week 10, but they will face a much more formidable defensive test their next time out. Los Angeles' crippled offensive line will face the Pittsburgh Steelers' elite pass-rushing tandem of T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig in Week 11.