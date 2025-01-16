Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh will have two offseason surgeries after dealing with health problems throughout the regular season. The 61-year-old announced on Wednesday that he'll have a cardiac ablation and hip replacement, via ESPN.

Cardiac ablation is a “treatment to stop or prevent irregular heartbeats, called arrhythmias,” via the Mayo Clinic. Harbaugh briefly left the Chargers' 23-16 Week 6 victory over the Denver Broncos due to arrhythmia. The former Michigan football coach wore a heartbeat monitor for two weeks during the season.

“Harbaugh went to the locker room, where paramedics treated him,” ESPN's Kris Rhim recounted. “He had an electrocardiogram scan and, eventually, they got his heart back to a normal rhythm. Harbaugh returned in the first quarter and coached the remainder of the game. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was the interim head coach while Harbaugh was out.”

Harbaugh said in October that he wouldn't retire due to health issues.

“It would take my heart stopping for me not to be out there on the sideline,” the former College Football Playoff National Champion said.

Harbaugh is coming off of a successful first season in Los Angeles. The Michigan alum presided over an 11-6 campaign after the team went 5-12 in 2023. However, the Chargers' embarrassing playoff exit leaves room for improvement.

Harbaugh admitted that they failed quarterback Justin Herbert after the dreary performance, via Rhim.

“We did him a disservice and didn't put him in the positions to be successful,” the former first-round draft pick said. “… But he played like a beast.”

Herbert came into the game with just three interceptions on the season, which was the lowest in the NFL. However, the Oregon alum threw four against the Texans, one of which came off the hands of tight end Will Dissly.

Regardless, Harbaugh will try to lead Los Angeles to a second consecutive playoff berth next season for the first time since 2009.