A day after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LX, a former Los Angeles Chargers defensive back has decided to stage an NFL comeback.

In a social media post, former second-round NFL draft pick Nasir Adderley announced his plans to return to the league after being away for three years.

Here's what Adderley posted on his official Instagram account on Monday:

“It's now been three years since I left the nfl, and I am extremely happy with my development.

Health, family, and Entrepreneurship were my top priorities, and I'm proud of what I've been able to accomplish. The freedom to manage my own schedule was very important to me, but what I didn't realize was how much I'd miss having football in my life. The competition, the brotherhood, and just being involved in the game that means so much to me and my family.”

Article Continues Below

Adderley was selected by the Chargers 60th overall at the 2019 NFL Draft. After seeing action in only four games in his rookie season, he became a regular starter for Los Angeles from 2020 to 2022. In those three seasons, he recorded three interceptions, 12 passes defended, two forced fumbles and 230 combined tackles across 46 games (44 starts).

After hitting NFL free agency after the 2022 campaign, Adderley announced that he would be retiring from football.

The Delaware Blue Hens football program product is still just 28 years old, so he should get looks in NFL free agency, especially from teams that are looking to get their secondaries a boost.