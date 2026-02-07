Year three of head coach Jim Harbaugh's reign of the Los Angeles Chargers will be different than the first two campaigns. After firing offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Harbaugh reeled in the market's best option as his replacement: former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Now, as McDaniel looks to build out his staff, a surprise name has emerged as a potential assistant. According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz on X, formerly Twitter, the Chargers could hire former New York Jets head coach Adam Gase for a pass game coordinator role.

“Specifically, the #Chargers are strongly considering former #Jets and #Dolphins head coach Adam Gase for a pass game coordinator role, sources tell @CBSSports,” Zenitz posted Friday evening.

Since being fired as Jets head coach following the 2020 campaign, Gase hasn't coached in the NFL. The former New York and Miami Dolphins head coach made his name as the offensive coordinator for Peyton Manning's record-breaking Denver Broncos teams. Despite his time away from the pros, Gase could be an intriguing addition to McDaniel's new staff. Will Harbaugh and his new offensive coordinator elect to bring in yet another former head coach?

Chargers offense to undergo big changes ahead of 2026 campaign

With Roman out and McDaniel in, quarterback Justin Herbert could have a career year in 2026. The former first-round pick has continued to improve as time has progressed, emerging as one of the NFL's top signal callers. If McDaniel and Harbaugh bring Gase aboard, it could prove to be a stroke of genius.

Although he failed as a head coach, Gase's name has hung around coaching circles because of his offensive prowess. Time away from the field may have allowed him to adopt new ideals, especially as offensive football has exploded across the sport's landscape. A tandem of McDaniel and Gase helping to direct a Herbert-led attack could be something that the rest of the NFL is currently unprepared for.