The Los Angeles Chargers have made the playoffs three out of the last four seasons. However, they have failed to advance past the Wild Card Round. With quarterback Justin Herbert at their disposal, the Chargers have much higher expectations.

Still, general manager Joe Horitz knows Herbert can't do it all on his own. Which is why he plans to spend the offseason building out the Chargers' offensive line and pass catching room, via Eric Williams of NFL on Fox.

“I think [offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel] has got some good ideas in terms of the ways to protect Justin,” Horitz said. “We're always going to try and help Justin. That's throwing more players at all positions to help the team. We're going to attack the O-line, we're going to attack the defense, the backs, tight ends, everything. The more weapons and more players we can put around Justin, the better we protect Justin.”

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz pointed to scheme changes with new OC Mike McDaniel, upgrading OL and adding playmakers on offense as ways his team is working to better protect Justin Herbert this offseason. pic.twitter.com/3hfqzQKzJR — Eric Williams (@edubnfl22) February 24, 2026

With both starting tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt suffering season-ending injuries, the Chargers tied for the second-most sacks allowed with 60. Even with both returning in 2026, Los Angeles will need to address the interior of the offensive line and any potential backup tackle options.

In terms of their pass catchers, wide receiver Keenan Allen led the way with 81 receptions for 777 yards and four touchdowns. Ladd McConkey has become a trusted weapon, making 66 grabs for 789 yards and six touchdowns. Former first-round pick Quentin Johnston has found his stride, leading the team with eight touchdown receptions, alongside 51 catches for 735 yards.

And still, Los Angeles finished the regular season ranked 18th in total passing, averaging 212.2 yards per game.

Having Herbert under center will give the Chargers a chance in any matchup. But now Los Angeles must find the best way to build around him.