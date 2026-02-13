The Los Angeles Chargers are embracing the bright lights of Hollywood. Just weeks after making one of the biggest splashes of the NFL coaching cycle, Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and his new Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel were spotted repping the Bolts at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night.

The duo took in a high-stakes matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks, and they certainly picked a good night to show up. While the Mavericks were shorthanded without rookie sensation Cooper Flagg, the atmosphere was electric as the Lakers looked to bounce back from a rough patch. By halftime, the Lakers held a 57-46 lead, fueled by a vintage effort from LeBron James, who returned to the lineup after sitting out the previous game.

#Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh and OC Mike McDaniel at the Mavericks/Lakers game tonight in Los Angeles: (📸 @mcten) pic.twitter.com/12hjZdOLe0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 13, 2026

Article Continues Below

For Chargers fans, seeing Jim Harbaugh and Mike McDaniel together in public is the ultimate sign. The hiring of McDaniel is being hailed as a masterstroke for a team looking to finally unlock the full potential of quarterback Justin Herbert. After spending the last few seasons leading the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel brings a cutting-edge offensive philosophy to a Los Angeles Chargers squad that has often struggled to find consistency.

Jim Harbaugh hasn’t been shy about his admiration for his new play-caller, either. At a recent press conference, Harbaugh admitted he was “enthralled” just listening to McDaniel talk about football. The synergy between the two was on full display as they chatted courtside, likely plotting how to leverage the speed of players like Tre Harris and the power of Omarion Hampton in 2026.

The Chargers are entering a pivotal offseason with roughly $87 million in cap space, the third-most in the league. With a revamped coaching staff that now includes former Dolphins run game specialist Chandler Henley and even former head coach Adam Gase in a senior role, the “Harbaugh-McDaniel” era is officially underway.