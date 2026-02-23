Los Angeles Chargers center Bradley Bozeman has called it a career. The veteran offensive lineman announced his retirement via a social media post on Instagram.

“After 8 seasons in the NFL, I’m ready for my next chapter. This game has given me so much — lessons, lifelong friendships, and memories my family will carry forever. I’ve poured everything I had into this journey, and I walk away grateful and proud,” the 31-year-old Bozeman wrote in the post, which includes snapshots of his time with the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and Chargers. The last slide shows him in a Chargers uniform while on the field with his family.

Bozeman continued: “Thank you to every teammate, coach, and fan I was blessed to cross paths with along the way. Thank you to my amazing family who supported me every step of this journey, to my three amazing kids — Brody, Bailey, and Boone — who made every sacrifice worth it, and especially to my unbelievable wife, my ride or die from the very beginning. I couldn’t have done any of this without you!

Article Continues Below

Bozeman began his NFL career when he was taken by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft as that class's 215th pick overall. He played for the Ravens for four seasons from 2018 to 2021 before going to the Carolina Panthers. He suited up for the Panthers from 2022 to 2023. He was released by Carolina in 2024 before landing with the Chargers in 2024 to be part of Justin Herbert's protection unit.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract with Los Angeles in 2025. With his retirement, the Chargers should be able to save around $6 million in cap space.