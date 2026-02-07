The Los Angeles Chargers have had several positive moments under head coach Jim Harbaugh the last two seasons. The Chargers were a playoff team after both seasons, but they were unable to play competitively in either Wild Card game. They lost to the Houston Texans after the 2024 season, and they couldn't move the ball effectively in their loss to the eventual AFC champion New England Patriots in this year's postseason.

#Chargers CB Cam Hart on trash talkers: “Derwin James is the best trash talker in the league, but Justin Herbert is a sleeper.” 👀😂 https://t.co/Db4JHfcV7t pic.twitter.com/bJBjRXpCQX — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 7, 2026

Those performances weigh heavily on quarterback Justin Herbert, but it doesn't take away from the fact that Herbert has been a very productive leader for the Chargers. When he is on his game and making big plays with his arm or legs, Herbert is also a surprising trash talker.

Chargers cornerback Cam Hart was explaining that defensive back Derwin James, as expected, is one of the leading trash talkers on the Chargers, but that Herbert will let loose with several explosive remarks after big plays.

“He will surprise you,” Hart said. “Justin is basically a quiet guy who comes in and does his work during the week. He will get in first and stay late as he prepares. But on Game Day, he can make a huge play and he will let people hear about it. Nobody is expecting that from him, so it really has an impact.”

Herbert had a successful season once again for the Chargers. He completed 340 of 412 passes for 3,727 yards with 26 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. In addition to his passing yards, he ran for 498 yards with 5 runs of 20 yards or more and 2 touchdowns.

Ladd McConkey was Hebert's leading receiver with 66 receptions for 789 yards and 6 TDs. If the Chargers can improve their running game next year, Herbert and his receivers may have an opportunity to put much bigger numbers on the board.