The Los Angeles Chargers got a boost for their offense by hiring Mike McDaniel. That’s a move that intrigued Justin Herbert. And there’s more help on the way as the Chargers hired Adam Gase to help with the passing game, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“He’s back: After a five-year hiatus, Adam Gase returns to coaching in the NFL, joining the #Chargers as an assistant focusing on the passing game, sources say. The former #Jets and #Dolphins coach rose in the ranks as a record-setting offensive mind. Now back to his roots in LA.”

Gase, 47, hasn’t been a coach at any level since he since the Jets sent him packing after the 2020 season. Before that, he was head coach of the Dolphins from 2016-2018. Also, Gase served as an offensive coordinator for the Bears and Broncos.

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh aggressively building his staff

The Chargers believe they’re in the Super Bowl mix for the 2026 season, and Harbaugh is adding significant coaching pieces to the mix to get them over the top.

This year, the Chargers went 11-6 and finished second in the AFC West. However, they closed the season with three straight losses. They were clipped by the Texans and Broncos to end the regular season, and then lost to the Patriots in the playoffs.

Over the course of those three games, the Chargers scored a combined total of 22 points. That simply won’t get it done, and is perhaps part of the reason Harbaugh is making aggressive moves.

After the loss to the Patriots, Harbaugh acknowledged the organization had work to do, according to chargers.com.

“We're going to look at that, and everything,” Harbaugh said. “We weren't good enough as a team, and that's what we do. We win as a team, we lose as a team, and that's my responsibility to have that team in a better position. We'll work hard. It will be a new beginning.”

Harbaugh parted ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman after the season. That eventually led to Mike McDaniel arriving to take over the offense. And now Gase comes on board.

Gase had a 32-48 career record as a head coach.