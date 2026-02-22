The Los Angeles Chargers and Jim Harbaugh pulled off one aggressive offseason move already. Mike McDaniel rises as the biggest addition so far, as the newest offensive coordinator. But next comes who the new OC gets to work with in the NFL Free Agency market.

Yet we're thinking more about who he likely won't work with here.

The Bolts are back at a well-known spot in the Harbaugh era: Moving forward from an early postseason exit. Adding the former playoff head coach for the Miami Dolphins became the first big step toward addressing the latest AFC Wild Card letdown.

Next comes allowing these free agents to walk — all to make the Bolts more salary compliant and build through the NFL Draft again. We'll start with a past prized signing who must look elsewhere.

Time for a new Chargers right guard

Mekhi Becton became a free agent bust after signing for $20 million.

Becton even brought a Super Bowl ring in tow last offseason via the Philadelphia Eagles. Many across the league lauded the move as a step toward improving a bad offensive line.

But Becton battled injuries, inconsistency and played on a Bolts line that looked even worse than last year.

Becton is due $2.5 million plus carries a $12.2 million cap hit per Spotrac. L.A. can save money here by severing ties and allowing him to start his free agent process earlier than his original 2027 offseason projection.

McDaniel likely won't like Becton's 63.4% run block win rate for his zone running scheme. L.A. may need to turn to April's draft for Becton's upgrade or allow McDaniel to lure in a past IOL of his in James Daniels.

Keenan Allen has had his run

It's looking like the Chargers and the record-breaking franchise wide receiver are heading for another separation.

This time for good, with Allen now heading toward his 34th birthday.

Allen returned to become an 80-catch threat again after one year with the Chicago Bears. But this WR core now belongs to Ladd McConkey. Plus fellow second rounder Tre Harris likely will see increased chances here.

This WR unit can even add a downfield threat in the second day of the draft. Allen, meanwhile, will become highly coveted for teams seeking leadership on the perimeter.

Who else must walk for the Chargers?

Looks like it's down to Najee Harris and Khalil Mack here.

The Harris experiment flopped too for Harbaugh as he suffered a season-ending injury. Mack, however, is 35 and still costing way too much money ($18 million cap hit for last season).

It's time for Mack to seek another place that can squeeze one more year out of him or two. The Chargers should be content with Tuli Tuipulotu taking over as the lead pass rusher.

But what to do with Harris? L.A. not only lost him but top draft pick of 2025 Omarion Hampton. It didn't help that both played with a disappointing offensive line. Both look like strong fits for McDaniel's offense, though. This is a scenario where Harbaugh intervenes and gives Harris one more chance.

Even if the past 2021 first rounder enters free agency, he's likely not going to command a high price tag. Harbaugh can bring him back in the interest of fairness — but knows this experiment could be short-lived in 2026.