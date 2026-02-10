Among the coaching staff moves for the Los Angeles Chargers, they added Adam Gase to help with the run. Also, they brought in a new offensive line coach. Furthermore, an ex-assistant of the new OC, Mike McDaniel, will join him to add more help.

It’s another boost for the ground attack, according to a post on X by Matt Zenitz.

“The #Chargers are expected to hire #Dolphins run game specialist Chandler Henley, sources tell @CBSSports. Worked for Miami under Mike McDaniel for the last four seasons. Now expected to be part of McDaniel’s offensive staff with the Chargers.”

Henley was the Dolphins’ assistant quarterbacks coach before becoming a senior offensive assistant in 2024. The Yale graduate also coached with the Falcons and the Titans.

Chargers OC Mike McDaniel helping build the staff

It should be an interesting season for the Chargers, who have high hopes for the combination of head coach Jim Harbaugh and McDaniel.

Harbaugh’s aggressive coaching moves point to a sense that the Chargers are fighting to keep their Super Bowl window open. Harbaugh said the pressure is there, according to chargers.com.

“There's always a sense of urgency,” Harbaugh said. “I mean, that is a daily, weekly, monthly, yearly thing. I'd answer the question this way: we feel like we have a lot to build on. Just keep moving forward with urgency. Aggressively attacking it.”

General manager Joe Horitz added, “We want to win the Super Bowl, so we got to get better.”

Perhaps not too surprisingly, though, McDaniel said one of his jobs will be to alleviate pressure — on quarterback Justin Herbert.

“It can be taxing over time for a player to necessitate an incredible play too often to be able to score points and win football games,” McDaniel said.

The Chargers finished 11-6 during the 2026 season. They suffered an offensive no-show loss to the Patriots in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. In fact, they scored 22 points over their final three games.