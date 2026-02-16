The Los Angeles Chargers now must visualize getting out of the first round. The New England Patriots bounced them in brutal fashion — which became their second-straight Wild Card exit, causing NFL Draft season to come early in LA.

It also means Jim Harbaugh hasn't won a playoff game since taking over as the Bolts' head coach.

Harbaugh has delivered strong results once April arrived. He landed Joe Alt as his first Chargers pick, but also discovered Ladd McConkey as a second-round talent. Even Omarion Hampton looked like a 1,000-yard back before his November injury that ruled him out of 2025.

Unlike their LA neighbor, the Rams, the Chargers hold just one first-round selection. Here's who national pundits are saying will “Bolt Up” for LA soon.

Guard Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Mel Kiper and Field Yates, ESPN; Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports; Tim Crean, ClutchPoints; Damian Parsons, Bleacher Report

Harbaugh called Alt a new “weapon” addition — citing him as “the tip of the spear.” Kiper and Yates project Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz roll with offensive line help again two years after Alt.

“No fan base needs to be reminded less on the importance of offensive line play and health than the Chargers' faithful,” Yates wrote.

This move certainly should make Justin Herbert happy, especially after taking 60 sacks. Ioane is a “no-nonsense” talent per Yates, who's even hailed as the “most physical offensive player in the class.” ClutchPoints' Crean, Bleacher Reports' Parsons, and CBS Sports' Wilson also believe Ioane is the selection here.

DT Peter Woods, Clemson

Mike Renner, CBS Sports

The Chargers can pivot to the other trenches, too, at pick No. 22 with the powerfully quick Woods.

“Jim Harbaugh loves building through the trenches, and the chance to land a physical specimen like Woods may be too good to pass up,” Renner writes.

Harbaugh also has a history of getting his defensive tackles to play hard a la Poona Ford and Teair Tart.

DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

Article Continues Below

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

Jeremiah rates the Red Raiders' star higher than Woods. Calling the DT “one of my draft crushes” while calling him a Bolts fit.

“He has outstanding size, quickness, and the ability to disrupt,” Jeremiah wrote.

He also adds that Hunter can provide insurance with Tart an incoming free agent.

Will the Chargers consider a trade out of the first round?

One analyst believes the Bolts will move down.

Chad Reuter of the NFL Network envisions the franchise moving down in the first round in a deal with the Houston Texans.

“The Texans send two fourth-round picks to the Chargers, who currently have just two Day 3 selections, in order to solidify their right tackle spot,” Reuter predicts.

Blake Miller of Clemson lands in Houston through this proposal. But the Bolts take offensive line help at No. 28 via Chase Bisontis of Texas A&M. Reuter adds this move can compensate for potential losses of Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer.