The Los Angeles Chargers are going to lose some players to free agency in 2026. They have the capability to bring in better talent to help get them over the hump and back into the playoffs. Free Agency starts next month, and there is going to be a full team's worth of talent on the open market.

Jim Harbaugh has coached the Bolts to an 11-6 record for two straight seasons. In two playoff games, the Chargers have struggled. The defense played well, but the offense has not gotten the job done at all, or really gotten close. The focus will be to revamp the offensive line that must improve protection for Justin Herbert.

The Bolts do not need any starting tackles. Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt will be back at the two starting spots next season. Their absence last year made it difficult for the offense to reach its full potential. There will be a ton of guards in free agency, and Los Angeles should be entertaining some of them with starting left guard Zion Johnson entering free agency.

LA has been linked to the Penn State guard, Olaivavega Ioane, in recent NFL mock drafts. ESPN's Field Yates believes the Bolts will select the top-ranked guard prospect in the draft if he falls to 22. Ioane is a great guard, but there are not many teams interested in taking one early in the first round. That could benefit the Chargers.

Whether Joe Hortiz, Harbaugh, and the Chargers go in that direction or not, there are some crucial free agents that they MUST sign. The Bolts have roughly $83 million in cap space to work with.

Center Tyler Linderbaum

Spotrac Market Value: $17.7 million

Of course, this isn't how it works, but the Chargers could sign Tyler Linderbaum as the only and only free agent this offseason, and it would be considered a success. The Bolts need this center to protect Herbert in the worst way possible. Linderbaum could enter free agency if he does not re-sign or get franchise-tagged by the Baltimore Ravens.

Linderbaum was a Top 5 center last season with a Top 5 PFF grade of 80.3. He would fit right in, going from John Harbaugh to Jim Harbaugh, knowing the culture will be identical. Los Angeles should throw him whatever he wants to make sure he signs.

WR/Returner Rashid Shaheed

Spotrac Market Value: $14.1 million

The rising star receiver and return specialist has made a big name for himself over the last couple of seasons with the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks. If Seattle lets him walk to free agency, he would be a hot commodity. Many, if not all, teams would want that return power available and the speed that can outrun every defensive back.

Rashid Shaheed is a San Diego native, growing up watching the Chargers. Shaheed would instantly become a playmaker offensively alongside Ladd McConkey, Tre Harris, and Quentin Johnston. Shaheed would become the returner and improve that group tremendously.

Linebacker Devin Lloyd

Spotrac Market Value: $20.1 million

This is a move that will likely not happen, but the Chargers certainly have the money to spend this offseason to get it done. Devin Lloyd is going to be expensive, but the Bolts can match his price. LA also needs a linebacker to pair alongside Daiyan Henley.

Lloyd, like Shaheed, went to high school in San Diego and is familiar with Southern California. Lloyd would give the Chargers another huge name on defense that is aiming to remain a top-5 unit in the league. Lloyd was a second-team All-Pro in 2025.

Guard Ed Ingram

Spotrac Market Value: $13.0 million

Ed Ingram is one of the best guards available on the open market. The Bolts need to consider bringing him in to play either left or right tackle. Fixing the offensive line is the top priority for the Chargers, and they have the money to afford him. Ingram's PFF grade was 71.5 in 2025, placing him 18th among guards.

If the Bolts can come out in 2026 with an offensive line of Slater-Ioane-Linderbaum-Ingram-Alt, then no person on earth will be happier than Justin Herbert.

EDGE Dre'Mont Jones

Spotrac Market Value: $10.3 million

The Chargers could lose both Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh to free agency, they could sign both, or they could sign one and lose the other. It is still too early to tell. One thing is true, and that is that the Chargers will do whatever they can to retain them both, if not just one of them. Mack wants to play for a contender with a chance at a Super Bowl before he hangs up the cleats. As for Oweh, he is set to make roughly $20 million per season on this next contract. If LA loses both, they will shift to the open market.

This is where Dre'Mont Jones comes in. The former Ohio State star has been a solid defensive pass rusher in his 7-year career. He finished with seven sacks between the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens in 2025. He would go from one Harbaugh to the other and would be a great rotational piece, either with or opposite of Tuli Tuipulotu.