Sep 17, 2025 at 10:52 AM ET

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking like one of the NFL's hottest teams through two weeks. Los Angeles put up a pair of dominant defensive performances against Kansas City and Las Vegas to start the season. Thankfully the Chargers just got some positive injury news related to one of their best pass rushers.

Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack did not suffer a season-ending elbow injury on Monday Night Football, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Mack is expected to return in a few weeks for the Chargers.

This is great news for LA's stellar defense that is ascending in year two under Jim Harbaugh and DC Jesse Minter.

