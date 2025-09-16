Starting quarterback Geno Smith exuded confidence after a strong debut with the Las Vegas Raiders in the season opener. Smith outdueled Drake Maye to deliver a 20-13 win over the New England Patriots in Week 1. But things did not go as smoothly for the veteran quarterback at the start of the Raiders’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

On the very first offensive play of the game, Smith turned the ball over.

The Raiders came out swinging, dialing up a play-action pass on first down from their own 24-yard line. Smith faked a handoff and fired into heavy traffic in the direction of Tre Tucker. Unfortunately, safety Alohi Gilman broke up the pass, and it caromed directly to Daiyan Henley. The interception set the Chargers up with excellent field position.

Daiyan Henley comes down with the interception on the first play of the game! LACvsLV on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/8PB7QDKeIv — NFL (@NFL) September 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite being backed up to their own 25-yard line, the Raiders’ defense held, and Los Angeles was forced to settle for a Cameron Dicker field goal. So Las Vegas avoided a complete disaster after Smith’s early miscue.

The Raiders have confidence in Geno Smith

Article Continues Below

The Pete Carroll era got off to a historic start as Smith set a franchise record in Week 1. His 362 passing yards last Sunday were the most ever in a Raiders debut.

Las Vegas made sweeping changes over the offseason. The team hired Carroll as its coach and landed Smith in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. After acquiring the 12-year veteran, the Raiders signed him to a two-year, $85.5 million extension.

Las Vegas then added to its offensive firepower by selecting running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 draft. The former Boise State standout is expected to be a key cog in the Raiders’ offense, along with second-year tight end Brock Bowers.

Although the team finished 4-13 last season, the new-look Raiders anticipate competing right away. However, Las Vegas plays in the highly competitive AFC West. The Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Denver Broncos all notched double-digit wins in 2024, and all three reached the playoffs.

The Raiders hope to compete for a postseason berth in Smith and Carroll’s debut. And a win over their division rivals on Monday night would help set the tone.