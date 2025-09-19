The Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos meet for a big-time AFC West showdown on Sunday afternoon. The Chargers are 2-0 on the season with wins against divisional opponents, the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil and the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City last Monday night. The Bolts showcased in front of the world on primetime that they could be a legit Super Bowl contender this season, but they must continue to prove it against a great defense this weekend and for another 14 weeks.

Quarterback Justin Herbert is playing out of his mind right now and has a ton of confidence. His wide receiver room is deep, led by Ladd McConkey, and the return of his favorite target, Keenan Allen. McConkey has been dealing with a biceps injury this week and missed practice on Wednesday. He returned to practice on Thursday and has now been updated to available on Sunday. He was never really a threat to miss this game, as his injury was minor.

This is great news for the Bolts, as they have a premier receiver available to go up against Patrick Surtain II and the Broncos' defense. Denver was projected to have one of the best defenses in the NFL this season, and even though they haven't been at their best, they have a lot of time to turn things around. This test against the Chargers' offense could be a determining factor in how they play for the rest of the season.

With a win against the Broncos, the Chargers would be 3-0 for the second consecutive season under Jim Harbaugh. The Harbaugh and Herbert system, paired with Jesse Minter's defense, has this franchise going in the right direction. If the Bolts end up 3-0 in the AFC West to start, it will be hard to imagine them falling off and handing the division back to the Kansas City Chiefs, depsite knowing how good that team can be.