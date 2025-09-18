The Los Angeles Chargers are coping with their slew of injuries by signing veteran safety Tony Jefferson to their active roster ahead of Week 3.

The Chargers signed Jefferson, a preseason star, after his Week 2 heroics on Monday Night Football, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. After waiving him during final roster cuts, the Chargers signed Jefferson to their practice squad before injury woes gave him his chance.

Jefferson stood out in Week 2 and was a part of the team's impressive defensive effort. He played 86 percent of the defensive snaps in the secondary and recorded five tackles, two pass breakups and one interception.

The 33-year-old has been a fan favorite since he joined the team in 2024. He did not play much in his first year with the team, but stood out in the 2025 preseason. Jefferson received an absurd 93.5 player grade from Pro Football Focus in the preseason, according to Schultz.

Before joining the Chargers, Jefferson had already turned heads due to his unique career arc. The former undrafted free agent spent the beginning of his career with the Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens before fizzling out of the league. He retired in 2023 but returned after a one-year hiatus and subsequently signed with the Chargers.

Jefferson's elevation comes after the Chargers officially placed Khalil Mack on injured reserve. Mack left Week 2 with a gruesome elbow injury that is not expected to be season-ending but will cause him to miss an extended period.

Chargers sign safety Tony Jefferson amid injury woes

Article Continues Below

As pleased as fans are with Jefferson's signing, he officially joins the team in a trying time. Just two games into the season, the Chargers already have nine players on injured reserve.

Of the players currently sidelined, four were listed as starters in the preseason, including Mack. Los Angeles is without Denzel Perryman and Junior Colson, its two projected starting linebackers.

In addition to the confirmed absences, eight other players are dealing with injuries in Week 3. Safety Elijah Molden missed Week 1 with a hamstring injury and remains listed as questionable for Week 2, likely adding to the team's incentive to sign Jefferson.

While most of the injuries are on defense, the Chargers are also dealing with concerning offensive situations. Left tackle Rashawn Slater is already out for the year, and Ladd McConkey popped up on the injury report with a bicep issue.