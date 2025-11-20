The Los Angeles Chargers are in the middle of a crucial AFC West push. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey, though, just dropped an intriguing declaration that extends far beyond the NFL. In a recent appearance on The Schultz Report, the second-year receiver announced his desire to compete for Team USA in the 2028 Olympic flag football competition. Of course, that will be held in none other than the Chargers’ own backyard.

McConkey didn’t hesitate when asked about the opportunity.

“Bring it on. I’m ready for it,” he said. “If I have a chance to compete for the country and win a gold medal, who could turn that down? That’d be sick. Come get me!”

His excitement comes as the NFL continues embracing its role in flag football’s Olympic debut. Owners approved player participation earlier this year. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also called the opportunity a landmark moment for the sport.

For McConkey, the fit is natural. His skill set encompasses elite route precision, sudden change-of-direction ability, and slot experience. That makes him an ideal candidate for the fast-paced, space-driven flag format. Few defenders can keep up with his quickness. McConkey's knack for creating separation should also translate seamlessly to a game built on speed and fluidity.

On the other hand, competition for a roster spot will be fierce. Superstar wideout Tyreek Hill has also expressed his interest in seeing action at the Olympics.

McConkey’s Olympic ambitions arrive during a resurgent stretch in his 2025 NFL campaign. After a slow start in a run-heavy system, he exploded once the Chargers shifted back toward Justin Herbert’s arm. Since Week 5, McConkey has led the team in every major receiving category. That includes a 107-yard, one-touchdown showing in a pivotal Week 10 win over the Steelers. With the Chargers sitting at 7–4 and chasing the AFC West crown, his emergence has been timely and essential.

Whether McConkey ultimately makes Team USA remains to be seen. That said, his declaration reflects the growing excitement surrounding flag football’s Olympic debut. It also shows that one of the Chargers’ brightest young stars has his sights set beyond the NFL.