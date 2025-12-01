The Los Angeles Chargers haven't seen rookie running back Omarion Hampton on the field since Week 5. But as they prepare for a matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14, Hampton is getting closer to a return.

Los Angeles won't be in action until Monday night. There's a growing belief that Hampton will make his return for the matchup, via Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

“There’s optimism entering the week that Chargers starting running back Omarion Hampton could end up returning to action and playing next Monday when the team faces the Eagles,” Zenitz wrote.

Hampton was first eligible to come off of injured reserve in Week 9. However, it's clear that he still needed some extra time to recover. He was reportedly still in a walking boot in Week 8, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

The Chargers are going to play it safe with their prized rookie. They aren't going to put him back out their if they fear re-injury. But if Hampton gets full clearance to make his return, Los Angeles' offense would be getting a major boon.

In the five games he appeared in before his ankle injury, Hampton turned 66 carries into 314 yards and two touchdowns per game. He added another 20 receptions for 136 yards. The rookie will become a focal point of the offense upon re-entry.

Kimani Vidal will take a hit, although his work has been impressive in Hampton's absence. He ran for 126 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' Week 13 win against the raiders. As Hampton gets re-acclimated, Vidal should still have a role.

But once Hampton is up to speed, he should take over the backfield. That's at least why the Chargers used a first-round pick on him. That return could come as early as Week 14.