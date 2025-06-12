The Los Angeles Chargers are in the middle of minicamp, and one rookie is already turning heads. Rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II out of Syracuse could be a sneaky weapon for Justin Herbert and the offense this season and for many years to come. The Chargers selected Gadsden in the 5th round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

His 2022 and 2024 seasons at Syracuse were top-tier. In 2022, he caught 61 passes for 975 yards and six touchdowns. Last season, the tight end caught 73 passes for 934 yards and seven touchdowns as Kyle McCord's top pass catcher.

Now at Chargers minicamp, Gadsden II is quickly making a name for himself. He has had a huge week and is impressing head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh spoke to the media about Gadsden and said that Gadsden “is everything they thought” he would be.

When Justin Herbert talked about Gadsden, he had nothing but great things to say.

“He's picked up the offense really well and has been getting a bunch of reps with us,” Herbert said on Wednesday. “Anytime I can get out there and get him the ball to see what he can do, he's made some big-time plays.”

According to Eric Smith's article on Gadsden, the rookie tight end was showcasing a bulk of his talents during 7-on-7 and team drills. Having the trust from Herbert is huge, and the more he and Herbert build chemistry, the better his chances are of becoming a star.

The Bolts' offense will look different than last year. They brought back receiver Mike Williams, who was the first ever Chargers draft pick in Los Angeles. They also signed running back Najee Harris and drafted running back Omarion Hampton out of North Carolina. Williams, alongside Ladd McConkey, Tre Harris, and Quentin Johnston, should form a decent receiver group. They will need help from the tight end position, and Gadsden can quickly overtake Tyler Conklin, who the Chargers also signed during free agency.