The Los Angeles Chargers are an ascending power in the AFC West. Los Angeles changed overnight after signing Jim Harbaugh as head coach before the 2024 season. The Chargers won 11 games during the regular season and made to the playoffs. They accomplish all of this with a talent-poor roster that was in salary cap hell after the previous regime.

As a result, Chargers fans have plenty of reasons for optimism about the future.

The Chargers have already made some solid moves during NFL free agency. Los Angeles brought in several roleplayers, including Najee Harris and Benjamin St-Juste. They also rebuilt their offensive line by adding Mekhi Becton and Andre James.

These moves have helped fill out the depth throughout the roster. However, the Chargers need to start making some upgrades if they want to become a contending team in the AFC.

Los Angeles will also get a lot better after the 2025 NFL Draft. They have 10 total selections, including the 22nd overall pick.

The Chargers should also consider improving the team with trades. If LA adds enough talented players in one offseason, especially those who have been there and done that, they could take a huge leap forward in 2025.

But who could LA target in a trade?

Below we will explore one trade package that ESPN's Bill Barnwell recommends the Chargers send to the Ravens to acquire tight end Mark Andrews.

Bill Barnwell suggests Chargers make aggressive trade proposal for Mark Andrews

Here are the terms of Barnwell's proposed trade before we dive into any analysis.

Chargers receive:

TE Mark Andrews

2025 first-round pick (27th overall)

2025 fourth-round pick (136th overall)

Ravens receive:

G Zion Johnson

2025 first-round pick (22nd overall)

This hypothetical trade must be music to the ears of Chargers fans.

Jim Harbaugh loves to run the football and set up play-action passes off the back of it. The Chargers have an okay tight end room at the moment (Will Dissly, Tyler Conklin) but they could really use an upgrade, especially as a pass catcher. That's where Andrews comes in.

The perception on Mark Andrews is lower than it has been in quite some time.

Andrews had a solid 2024 campaign, hauling in 55 receptions for 673 yards and 11 touchdowns. This was the most touchdowns of Andrews' career, but he did see his role in Baltimore's offense diminish slightly.

There are a few reasons why Andrews' production slipped. One was the addition of RB Derrick Henry to Baltimore's offense. Naturally, when you acquire a player like Henry, you want to give him the ball whenever you can. It is obvious that Henry stole touches from multiple Ravens players, including Andrews.

The other main reason could be competition with fellow tight end Isaiah Likely. Andrews was the unquestioned top tight end in Baltimore over the past few seasons. However, Likely had a career season that mixes things up quite a bit.

Likely hauled in 42 receptions for 477 yards and six touchdowns.

It feels inevitable that Likely will eventually overtake Andrews for the top tight end spot in Baltimore.

As a result, the Ravens may view Andrews as a movable asset.

Zion Johnson is an interesting part of this trade.

Johnson may mean much more to the Ravens than he does to the Chargers. As a result, he would be an important piece in this hypothetical trade.

“The Chargers, meanwhile, have prioritized their offensive line under both the Hortiz and Tom Telesco regimes, but Johnson hasn't lived up to expectations,” Barnwell explained. “The 2022 first-round pick has been average in his career, and there are real questions about whether L.A. will want to pick up his fifth-year option, which would guarantee him $17.6 million in 2026. Andrews is the more prominent player, but Johnson might be equally as desirable given his youth and the recent positional importance of guards.”

The Ravens do need to upgrade their offensive line, especially on the interior. Andrew Vorhees and Daniel Faalele are useful pieces, but there is hardly anyone behind them to provide depth.

If Baltimore added Johnson, they would gain a talented depth player at worst. However, Johnson has the upside necessary to potentially win a starting spot in training camp. His long-term contract situation is not ideal, but he could be a valuable patch for 2025 with some future upside.

If this trade actually happened, I'd expect it to occur during the 2025 NFL Draft.

It is difficult to anticipate how much of a difference five spots in the first round can make before the draft. However, once players start flying off the board, it could make the difference between landing a star player and missing out on him.

Perhaps the Chargers and Ravens could agree in principle to the terms of a trade and then pull the trigger on draft day if the right opportunity presents itself.