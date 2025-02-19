The Los Angeles Chargers had a huge turnaround year this past season as new head coach Jim Harbaugh took the team to the playoffs. The Chargers ended up losing in the first round against the Houston Texans, but the team is certainly trending in the right direction. This is now an important offseason as the Chargers look to make the necessary moves to get closer to taking the next step, and there is a chance that they move on from linebacker Joey Bosa.

Joey Bosa has been with the Chargers for his entire career, but there is a chance that he ends up elsewhere next season. There has been chatter about him being cut by the Chargers, and according to NFL insider Dan Graziano, there is a good chance that happens.

“The people I talk to think that's the likely outcome, but they thought the same thing last year, and Bosa and the Chargers were able to get a deal done to keep him there,” Dan Graziano said. “He's scheduled to make $25.36 million this season, but nearly half of that comes in the form of a $12.36 million roster bonus due next month. So while none of his 2025 money is guaranteed, the Chargers would obviously want to decide by the time they have to pay that roster bonus.”

While cutting Bosa is a likely option right now, it could still end up being in the Chargers' best interest to keep him around.

“With Khalil Mack eligible for unrestricted free agency and the Chargers contractually prohibited from franchising Mack, keeping Bosa — who had five sacks in 2024 — could turn out to be a priority,” Graziano continued. “That is, unless they want to overhaul their entire edge rush the way they did their wide receiver corps last year (which is possible).”

Bosa has been with the Chargers for nearly 10 years after being drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL for much of his career, but he is now approaching 30 and seems to be exiting his prime. Bosa can obviously still be a productive player, but that might not be enough for the Chargers to keep him around.

The Joey Bosa situation is definitely an important one to keep an eye on this offseason. This is a big offseason for the Chargers as they look to take the next step after a successful 2024-25 season. There is still a lot more to accomplish.