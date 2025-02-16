With a contract set to expire at the end of 2025, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa could be a potential roster cut in the 2025 offseason. If the Chargers move on from Bosa, they'd save roughly $25.36 million, per Spotrac. And in a rumor started on social media, the San Francisco 49ers were named as a possible landing spot, pairing Nick Bosa with his brother Joey.

And once this rumor hit social media, fans ran with the idea.

Now, it would be pretty fun to watch the Bosa brothers playing together, and there's a stronger likelihood that the Chagers' defensive end would take a pay cut and sign a short-term deal with the 49ers.

After inking a two-year, $40.36 million contract with the Chargers in March 2024, Bosa restructured his contract. This move pushed money to the future while giving Los Angeles a potential out of his contract in 2025 — this offseason.

And since Bosa hasn't played an entire season since the NFL expanded to a 17-game regular season in 2022, they could be willing to move on from him before the start of the 2025 NFL season.

After going the distance in 2021 — the NFL's final 16-game season — injuries have derailed nearly every year following.

2022: 5 games, 4 starts

2023: 9 games, 5 starts

2024: 14 games, 9 starts

Even in those incomplete seasons, Bosa is still productive, making it quite the dilemma for the Chargers.

Along with Bosa's expiring contract, Khalil Mack is set to become a free agent, leaving LA without a key piece of their defense over the last few seasons.

And if the Chargers want to have a new cast rushing the passer in 2025, Bosa could be another cut for them to make, giving them more money to address other areas of their team in free agency.

Now, while this is purely skeptical based on a rumor started on social media, fans ran with it.

As fans do on social media, fans had their fun imagining Joey and Nick Bosa playing together on the 49ers.

So, while the rumor seems to be a hit on social media, there doesn't appear to be a public opinion on it from Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa, or the 49ers.

And with it being a rumor that began on X, that adds up.