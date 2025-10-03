Kyren Williams posted 131 scrimmage yards and two receiving touchdowns in a Thursday Night Football clash with the San Francisco 49ers, but it was the TD he did not record that will unfortunately define his night for many people. Trailing 23-20 on first-and-goal from the three-yard line with a little more than one minute left on the game clock, LA trusted the fourth-year running back to get into the end zone. Alfred Collins had other ideas, however.

The rookie defensive tackle punched the ball loose and secured possession. Although the action eventually spilled into overtime, this clutch forced fumble was arguably the biggest play of the night. The Rams missed another chance on fourth-and-1 in OT after Williams was stuffed short of the first-down marker, on what head coach Sean McVay admitted was an ineffective play-calling decision. The Rams have much to reflect on after a stinging 26-23 loss, but their RB1 is obviously taking the defeat particularly hard.

It is important to note that Collins struck Williams' helmet before connecting with the ball, inducing contact that presumably made it harder to avoid the costly fumble. The 2023 Second-Team All-Pro is not looking for sympathy, though. He is accepting accountability for the bitter defeat.

“I just got to hold onto the ball,” Kyren Williams told the media, per ESPN NFL Nation's Sarah Barshop. “I feel like I let the team down at the one-yard line, not securing the one thing that matters and scoring the touchdown. So for me, I put this all on me, honestly.”

Rams' problems run deeper than one player

The 25-year-old is conducting himself admirably, but LA committed several mistakes that contributed to the outcome of this prime-time NFC West matchup. After Matthew Stafford linked up with Williams for a game-tying eight-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, Joshua Karty's extra point attempt was blocked. The Rams then opted to run on fourth down instead of tying the score with a field goal in OT. The defense also struggled to adjust, allowing Mac Jones to lead the Niners down the field far too frequently.

Williams is understandably frustrated, but this loss is a microcosm of the squad's current problems in late-game situations. It is not all on him. He will tend to his wounds and get himself ready for a Week 6 face-off with the Baltimore Ravens. Considering No. 23 now has seven fumbles dating back to last October, ball security must be a primary focus during this mini-break.