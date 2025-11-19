The Los Angeles Rams have been rolling of late, currently sitting at 8-2 after Sunday afternoon's win over the divisional rival Seattle Seahawks at home. The Rams are in first place in the NFC West at the current juncture and still very much in contention for the number one overall seed in the NFC as the season delves further into its second half.

Understandably, the majority of the headlines surrounding the Rams this season have focused on their offense, thanks to the MVP-caliber play of quarterback Matthew Stafford as well as elite seasons from both Puka Nacua and Davante Smith.

However, the Rams' defense has also been an elite unit, and recently, the team got an injury update that could significantly help them out come playoff time.

Article Continues Below

“S Quentin Lake had successful surgery yesterday to repair an elbow injury, per me and Mike Garafolo, though there is a good chance for Lake to return later this season in the playoffs,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter. “A key part of a top defense, Lake’s return would be important.

Lake was injured in the Rams' win over the Seahawks on Sunday, and as Rapoport noted, he is a key member of a defensive unit that has been among the NFL's best so far this year. If he is indeed able to return in time for the playoffs, it will only make the Rams that much more daunting of an opponent for teams to match up against.

In any case, the Rams are next set to take the field on Sunday evening for a home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That game is set to kick off at 8:20 pm ET from Los Angeles.