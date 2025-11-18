The Los Angeles Rams added another strong NFC West moment this week when star wide receiver Puka Nacua’s interview on The Pat McAfee Show revealed new insight into Matthew Stafford’s guidance for the receiver room. The veteran quarterback’s experience continues to shape how the offense operates, and Nacua’s comments offered a clearer look at the communication behind their timing and chemistry. Much of that centered on Stafford’s no-look approach, a technique he has used throughout his career to help create passing windows.

Nacua appeared on the popular show Monday afternoon to discuss the veteran quarterback’s leadership and the trust required to play in the system. During the conversation, he described how calm the 17-year signal-caller stays at the line of scrimmage and how quickly he processes defensive looks. The show’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) account later posted the moment, sharing the clip where Nacua broke down Stafford’s most unexpected instruction.

“Matthew Stafford has such a calmness and he always knows what the defense is gonna do..

He tells me to never look at his eyes”

The clip drew attention because it offered rare insight into a skill that has defined the veteran quarterback’s career. His ability to manipulate defenders with his eyes has created throwing windows other players never see. The Rams’ third-year star receiver said pass catchers must trust the call, trust the route, and trust the quarterback to put the ball where it needs to go — even when his eyes suggest something entirely different.

The advice carries weight because of how often the approach has worked. The veteran quarterback’s no-look throws have opened windows that would otherwise close, and Nacua has become one of the biggest beneficiaries of that creativity. Their connection keeps growing, with the third-year wideout emerging as one of the league’s most consistent and productive targets.

The Rams view the duo as a valuable piece of their offensive rhythm, and Nacua’s explanation underscored the trust and communication that drive the unit. As the season continues, the connection between Stafford and Nacua remains central to the offense.