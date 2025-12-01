LSU football turns the page to the Lane Kiffin era. Kiffin ended weeks of speculation and accepted LSU's offer Sunday. Turns out, though, a conversation with Pete Carroll sparked the move out of Ole Miss.

Kiffin chatted one-on-one with Marty Smith of ESPN while on his way to the airport. The incoming Tigers leader shared how he sought the advice of the Las Vegas Raiders head coach and Nick Saban, whom he calls his mentors. Carroll brought up Kiffin's famed dad Monte and what he would've told the son.

“Carroll said ‘your dad will tell you to go and take the shot. You've accomplished a lot here,'” Kiffin shared to Smith.

Kiffin and Carroll helped build USC into a perennial national powerhouse during the early 2000s.

Lane Kiffin revealed what he ‘always hated' before going to LSU

Baton Rouge becomes Kiffin's third SEC destination.

Article Continues Below

Yet, he reflected on his previous stop before Oxford: Knoxville, Tennessee and how short-lived that was. Kiffin admits he “hated” leaving so early.

“I always hated how we gave Tennessee one year and left. I really hated the feeling of that even though it was an exciting year,” Kiffin said.

He handed the Rebels more years — including taking the program to unprecedented heights. Yet Kiffin won't coach in the College Football Playoffs with Ole Miss likely earning a bid.

“But I think we gave a lot to this program and city — we had some historic wins in this stadium and the best regular season in the history of the school,” Kiffin reflected to Smith. “I feel proud of that part, but it just became time. Talked to God and he told me it's time for a new step and new chapter.”

Kiffin's departure already impacted Oxford. Ole Miss fans relentlessly booed him and his family while boarding the plane. The Rebels also lost 2027 interior offensive lineman commit Shavezz Dixon to a decommitment.