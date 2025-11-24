The Los Angeles Rams kept on rolling in Week 12. LA destroyed Tampa Bay 34-7 in a game where both the offense and defense showed up big. One Rams defensive player explained just how much his recent contract could change his life.

Rams linebacker Nate Landman expressed his gratitude for receiving a long-term contract extension during a recent interview.

“This is the happiest I’ve been and the most fun I’ve had playing football,” Landman said on Monday, per Rams reporter Stu Jackson.

Landman signed a three-year contract worth $22.5 million on Saturday just before Week 12.

The Rams signed Landman to a one-year contract during free agency back in March. He spent the first three years of his career with the Falcons.

He burst onto the scene right away, logging 10 total tackles in Week 1 against the Texans. By Week 6, it was clear that the Rams had something special in the veteran linebacker.

Landman even set a franchise record for tackles in a single game with 17 against the Ravens in Week 6.

“Landman set the franchise record for the most tackles in a single game in franchise history (17). Since 1994, only four other Rams have recorded 16 or more tackles in a single game: James Laurinaitis (2009 vs. Cardinals), Alec Ogletree (2015 vs. Commanders), Mark Barron (2015 vs. Browns), and Keith Lyle (1995 vs. Saints),” the Rams posted to X, formerly Twitter, to celebrate the occasion.

Now the Rams have another relatively young player in the prime of his career on their defense.

Los Angeles is now 9-2 after beating the Buccaneers and is in control of the NFC West. Perhaps more important, they are currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture after the Eagles lost to the Cowboys.

If the Rams can continue to stack wins, they should be able to hold onto the No. 1 seed for the rest of the regular season.

Next up for the Rams is a Week 13 game against the Panthers.