Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay rarely exchange heated moments. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback has delivered Most Valuable Player chatter under McVay in 2025. But one tense argument surfaced during the dominating win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — which got both to clear the air.

McVay looked like he yelled at his star signal-caller following a late incompletion on third-and-eight. The Super Bowl winning head coach, however, denied that was the case during the Coach McVay Show.

“We love each other enough and I can get a little bit upset, but he knows the people you’re most comfortable with – but that was me being a basket case,” McVay told J.B. Long.

McVay added: “There was a different approach, but there were still expectations of how I want to communicate. That doesn’t do anything to move us forward when I get that way. I can do a better job with the clarity with communication, but I think we love each other enough to know that hey, I always will apologize. I'm not going to be perfect.”

What Matthew Stafford said about exchange with Rams HC Sean McVay

Stafford revealed his side of the story on the Let's Go Podcast with Jim Gray and Maxx Crosby Wednesday.

Was there indeed “miscommunication” as McVay described?

“A little miscommunication. Really, probably on me more than anything, to be honest with you. But we always joke with each other. We were texting after the game, like, ‘We’re basket cases when we’re up 30,'” Stafford explained.

Turns out something similar happened before — during the Rams' Super Bowl season. Stafford and McVay, though, ultimately realize their competitive nature in those moments before falling back.

The relationship between QB and head coach is arguably one of the strongest throughout the league. Both men have delivered three playoff runs together since the '21 season including capturing two NFC West titles.