The Los Angeles Rams were in a tough battle against the Carolina Panthers, which means that some big plays would have had to be made at some point. Puka Nacua answered that call in the fourth quarter, where he caught a crazy one-handed pass over a defender from Matthew Stafford.

PUKA NACUA WHAT A CATCH 🍿🤩 pic.twitter.com/ey0WXuzmfQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

He did not score, but the catch itself might be one of the best that the NFL has seen this season. What made it even more impressive was that he did it in bad weather conditions, but nothing bothered him at the moment. Nacua continues to have a good season for the Rams as they're one of the top teams in the league.

Nacua finished the game with six catches for 72 yards, and he's been a big target alongside Davante Adams this season. Stafford has been able to share the wealth between the two receivers, and it has led to their success. Even in this game, the Adams finished with four catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns.

Article Continues Below

Unfortunately, their success in the passing game did not lead to a win against the Panthers, and they have relinquished the No.1 seed in the NFC to the Chicago Bears.

There is still enough time left in the season for the Rams to take back control of the conference, but they may also need to worry about winning the division as well. The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers are right behind the Rams in the division, and it can come down to the final game to determine playoff seeding.

With five games left in the season, the Rams have to face the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, and the Cardinals again. The way the Rams have been playing, they could win out, but they have some tough matchups coming up.