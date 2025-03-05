The Miami Dolphins made a pivotal 2025 decision with pass rusher Bradley Chubb. The past Pro Bowler agreed to a pay cut Wednesday on the eve of NFL free agency.

What did Chubb and Miami agree to? NFL insider for Fox Sports, Jordan Schultz dropped an update.

“Sources: The Dolphins and two-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Bradley Chubb have agreed to a reduction in his base salary to remain with the team after missing last season due to injury,” Schultz posted on X.

The insider dove into what the numbers now entail for Chubb.

“Chubb, who is fully recovered from the ACL injury, can still earn his full $21 million compensation through various playtime and sack incentives, and this ensures he stays in Miami,” Schultz shared.

How productive Bradley Chubb became with the Dolphins

Chubb was traded to the Dolphins in a midseason deal in 2022. Miami gained him via the Denver Broncos, who earned running back Chase Edmonds as part of the deal.

Chubb has created new career highlights since his arrival to South Beach. He earned Pro Bowl alternate recognition in 2023 following an 11-sack season. The veteran linebacker also produced his most tackles (73) of his career that season. Chubb also collected his most solo stops with 45. Lastly, Chubb snatched 11 tackles for a loss — his best total since his 2018 rookie season and forced a career-best six fumbles.

However, his '23 campaign ended in horrific fashion. Chubb tore his ACL in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens and never returned for the rest of the season, including the playoffs.

Chubb became unable to perform ahead of the 2024 campaign. The Dolphins placed him on their PUP (physically unable to perform) list on July 18 before the team reported for training camp.

He watched Miami produce the league's 10th best scoring defense and rank fourth against total yards. But Chubb's Dolphins failed to reach the postseason and finished 8-9 overall. Now he's accepted lesser money to enter season four with Miami.