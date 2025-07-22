With Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill being a top player in the NFL for a long time now, he still believes the best is yet to come at 31 years old. As the Dolphins' wide receiver has pressure going into this upcoming season, coming off his statistically worst season since 2017, he believes his best year is incoming, even beating any season he had with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

However, many can argue that Hill's best season came in 2022, his first season in Miami, where the connection with star signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa was on point, connecting for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns on 119 catches. Still, he broke out with Kansas City first, leading to eight Pro Bowls in his career, but would say Tuesday that he has not “been giving the best version of me,” according to Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post.

“I feel like I really haven’t been giving the best version of me, of Tyreek, my whole entire career,” Hill said.

“I want to see what that version of myself looks like,” Hill continued. “So I’m looking forward to it. Today was our conditioning test. And at 31 years old, I must say I haven’t lost a step. So I’m feeling great.”

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill shares main motivations

Though many Dolphins slumped last season, Hill was one as he recorded 959 yards to go along with six touchdowns and 81 catches. Last year was no doubt a frustrating one, even ending with Hill possibly admitting to wanting out of Miami after the regular season finale loss to the New York Jets.

In a season filled with off-the-field drama and regression, he still has the motivation in wanting to reach many feats, but the No. 1 goal is helping the team win.

“Ever since me and my family got here, this fan base has been special to us, showing up to different engagements,” Hill said. “Whenever we meet people in the community, they’ve been great. So as a leader of this team and also as a leader of this community, I just need to be better in that sense. And then just know that there are a ton of little kids that look up to me as a player, as a role model. So I just gotta remind myself of that. You know what I’m saying?”

At any rate, Miami is looking to improve after finishing with an 8-9 record, putting them second in the AFC East, as they open the upcoming season on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.