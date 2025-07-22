The Miami Dolphins are currently partaking in NFL training camp as they gear up for the upcoming 2025 season. The Dolphins are looking to bounce back from the disappointment of the 2024 campaign and have made a flurry of moves this offseason, including recently trading Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Another high profile move that the Dolphins made this summer was trading for tight end Darren Waller, who had previously announced his retirement from the NFL.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins got some roster updates and injury news about key members of their team at training camp, and the news regarding Waller was not ideal.

“Dolphins have signed OL Daniel Brunskill and waived QB Brett Gabbert,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter. “They also placed OL Liam Eichenberg and TE Darren Waller on the physically unable to perform list and S Ifeatu Melifonwu on the non-football injury list.”

Waller was an elite tight end during his prime in the 2010s, but it is unclear how much he has left in the tank as he is now on the wrong side of 30 years old.

The Dolphins as a whole have been riddled by injuries over the last couple of seasons, including most notably to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has sustained multiple concussions over the last few years that some speculated may force the former Alabama star to retire.

Instead, Tagovailoa will be returning for another season, and the Dolphins are hoping that this will be the year they finally break through and experience some real postseason success in a crowded AFC playoff picture.

In any case, the Dolphins are slated to kick off their 2025 season with a preseason matchup against the Chicago Bears on August 10. The regular season will get underway on September 7 on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.

More Miami Dolphins News
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) practices during mandatory minicamp at Hard Rock Stadium.
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill makes confession that should surprise Patrick MahomesZachary Weinberger ·
Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter during preseason at Hard Rock Stadium.
Dolphins RB makes confident ‘top back’ declaration before training campBen Strauss ·
Arizona offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea (OL36) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Dolphins finally comes to terms with 2025 2nd-round pickJake Faigus ·
Bob Griese, Dan Marino, Don Shula
10 greatest Miami Dolphins teams of all timeRB Hayek ·
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa in front of Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins’ player under most pressure entering 2025 NFL seasonShane Shoemaker ·
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) practices during mandatory minicamp
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill still ranks No. 3 on ESPN despite worst season since 2017Guillermo Guajardo ·