The Miami Dolphins are currently partaking in NFL training camp as they gear up for the upcoming 2025 season. The Dolphins are looking to bounce back from the disappointment of the 2024 campaign and have made a flurry of moves this offseason, including recently trading Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Another high profile move that the Dolphins made this summer was trading for tight end Darren Waller, who had previously announced his retirement from the NFL.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins got some roster updates and injury news about key members of their team at training camp, and the news regarding Waller was not ideal.

“Dolphins have signed OL Daniel Brunskill and waived QB Brett Gabbert,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter. “They also placed OL Liam Eichenberg and TE Darren Waller on the physically unable to perform list and S Ifeatu Melifonwu on the non-football injury list.”

Waller was an elite tight end during his prime in the 2010s, but it is unclear how much he has left in the tank as he is now on the wrong side of 30 years old.

The Dolphins as a whole have been riddled by injuries over the last couple of seasons, including most notably to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has sustained multiple concussions over the last few years that some speculated may force the former Alabama star to retire.

Instead, Tagovailoa will be returning for another season, and the Dolphins are hoping that this will be the year they finally break through and experience some real postseason success in a crowded AFC playoff picture.

In any case, the Dolphins are slated to kick off their 2025 season with a preseason matchup against the Chicago Bears on August 10. The regular season will get underway on September 7 on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.