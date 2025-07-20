The Miami Dolphins will be under immense pressure during the 2025 NFL season. Miami had a disappointing 2024 season in which Tua Tagovailoa was injured and the Dolphins missed the playoffs. One Dolphins player is ready to step up and make an impact during the 2025 season.

Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright made a bold claim before the start of training camp. Wright feels he has the talent to become one of the best backs in the NFL.

“I just really feel like and I know I can be a top back in this league,” Wright said Thursday on Up & Adams. “I feel like just my skill set, my ability and the system I'm in, it sets me up to be great. … It's a long season, staying the course, doing what I got to do every time I touch that rock, every time the ball comes to me just make a play. I'm very excited. I'm very blessed to be in this position. It's going to be a very great year this year.”

Wright shares a backfield with third-year back De'Von Achane. Now that veteran Raheem Mostert is gone, Wright is ready to shoulder more of the workload in 2025.

Wright also declared that he is ready for the Dolphins to diversify his workload.

“Pass game, I'm going to be way more involved this year,” Wright said. “Way more involved just in everything. Run game, pass game, pass protection, everything, so it's going to be really good.”

Wright had 68 carries for 249 yards as a rookie. He was minimally involved in the passing game, only managing three receptions for eight yards.

The Dolphins will be counting on Wright to have a breakout season in 2025.

Can Jaylen Wright help will the Dolphins back into the playoffs in 2025?

Article Continues Below

If Jaylen Wright does have a breakout season, it could bring some stability to Miami's offense.

But will that be enough to get the Dolphins back into the playoffs?

The issue for the Dolphins is that they play in both a competitive division and conference. Miami would have to go through Buffalo if they want to guarantee homefield advantage in the postseason. Otherwise, they are at the mercy of other AFC teams in winning a wild card berth.

Unfortunately, it may be Miami's defense that holds the team back. The Dolphins had concerns about their secondary before trading away Jalen Ramsey to the Steelers.

If the Dolphins have trouble slowing down their opponents, they'll need to outscore them.

Dolphins fans are hopeful that both their offense and defense will take a leap forward in 2025. Otherwise, it could be more of the same in Miami.