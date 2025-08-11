The Miami Dolphins' running back room took a hit on Sunday after Alexander Mattison suffered a season-ending injury. With Mattison out for the entire 2025-26 campaign, the front office decided to bring in two more running backs to the roster.

Reports indicate that the Dolphins are signing running backs Mike Boone and Aaron Shampklin, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Both Boone and Shampklin should compete for backup roles on the team, as the starting role is expected to belong to De'Von Achane.

“Dolphins have signed RBs Mike Boone and Aaron Shampklin, and placed RB Alexander Mattison on season-ending injured reserve.”

Boone, who is 30 years old, has played in the NFL since the 2018-19 season. He began his career with the Minnesota Vikings, while also making appearances for the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Carolina Panthers in recent years. In his career, Mike Boone has recorded 590 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Shampklin, who was an undrafted free agent, made his professional debut last season as a rookie. The soon-to-be 26-year-old running back aims to make an NFL roster this year after playing just three games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. After signing with the Dolphins, Aaron Shampklin should have an opportunity to earn a backup role.

With Alexander Mattison out for the season due to a neck injury, the Dolphins' running back room now consists of De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, rookie Ollie Gordon, Mike Boone, and Aaron Shampklin. Achane is expected to be the featured back. But Miami has had a history of utilizing more than one running back in its offensive scheme.

We'll likely have a better understanding of the Dolphins' backfield as the preseason progresses, at least for who will immediately back up Achane. Miami kicks off the 2025-26 season with a Week 1 opener on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.