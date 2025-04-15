Just one week ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins are re-igniting the trade drama with a fury. Following reports of the team agreeing to part ways with Jalen Ramsey, general manager Chris Grier admitted he is also open to trading star wideout Tyreek Hill.

While speaking about the future of the team, Grier said he is “not pursuing” a Hill trade but would not be opposed if the right offer came to him. The Dolphins general manager loosely stated his asking price was in the ballpark of two first-round picks, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“That's not anything that we're pursuing,” Grier said, via Pelissero. “Who knows? If someone wants to come and give me two first-round picks, we'll consider it.”

Hill infamously demanded a trade at the end of the 2024 season after the Dolphins were eliminated from the playoffs. In a frustrated rant, the five-time All-Pro firmly stated he was “out” on the team before storming off on reporters in the locker room.

However, in the following weeks, Hill recanted his statement, saying he made it in the heat of the moment. The 31-year-old said he was simply a “competitor” and upset about missing the playoffs for the first time in his career.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's eventful offseason

More recently, Hill made headlines for an alleged domestic dispute with his wife, Keeta Vaccaro. Police responded to the Hill household due to a call from Vaccaro's mother after the couple engaged in another heated argument. Vaccaro filed for divorce the day after the incident.

Since arriving in Miami, Hill has been involved in one public incident after the other. Most notably, he was the defendant in multiple paternity lawsuits around the time of his marriage to Vaccaro and was pulled over and detained by police just hours before the Dolphins' 2024 Week 1 game.

In terms of his on-field performance, Hill is coming off a slight regression in 2024. In another injury-riddled season for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the speedy receiver managed just 959 receiving yards and six touchdowns. While impressive for most other wideouts, the numbers were a significant decrease from the 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns he posted in 2023.