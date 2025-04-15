The Miami Dolphins have made some interesting moves early on in the 2025 offseason, but it looks like their biggest move may still be to come. That's because on Tuesday morning, it was reported that the Dolphins and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey are both exploring trade options that would see him land with a new team for the 2025 campaign and beyond.

Miami extended Jalen Ramsey to a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension back in September that made him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. That price appears to have quickly become too rich for the Dolphins, as they are looking to move on from the veteran cornerback, with Ramsey himself also being open to a potential trade.

“The Dolphins and seven-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey are mutually set to explore trade options and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he played elsewhere in 2025, per me and Tom Pelissero,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post on X. “Miami and Ramsey, due $25.1M fully guaranteed this season, could be parting ways.”

“The Dolphins paid $4M in a roster bonus already, so of the $25.1M fully guaranteed for 2025, a new team would only pick up $21.1M. While there is no firm deadline on a possible trade, with the NFL Draft 9 days away, completing a trade prior to the draft would make sense — if only so Miami can use the pick or picks they would acquire for Ramsey.”

Dolphins, Jalen Ramsey set to part ways via trade

Ramsey played all 17 games for the Dolphins in 2024, but it was the first season he did not get selected for the Pro Bowl for the first time since he was a rookie back in 2016. Ramsey racked up 60 tackles (six of which went for a loss), two interceptions, seven pass breakups, and a sack, but his coverage metrics took a drop. Ramsey allowed 62% of passes thrown his way to get completed, and the 83.2 passer rating opposing quarterbacks posted when targeting him was the third highest figure of his career.

With Miami on the hook to pay Ramsey over $20 million in 2025, they are looking to explore potential trade options after presumably trying to restructure the seven-time Pro Bowler's contract, only to be unable to find common ground. With the 2025 NFL draft quickly approaching, Ramsey's trade status is worth keeping a close eye on over the coming days.