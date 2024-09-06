The Miami Dolphins have given new contracts to such players as Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle, but now add star corner back Jalen Ramsey to the list as he signed three-year extension worth $24.1 million per year according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal makes him the highest paid player at his position for the second time in his career.

“Dolphins wanted to reward Jalen Ramsey, and have been discussing an extension for several weeks,” Schefter wrote on his X, formerly Twitter, account. “Once Denver’s Patrick Surtain II reset the CB market, they were able to create a new bench mark and reward their seven-time Pro-Bowl CB with a record-setting contract.”



Ramsey has been injured with a hamstring issue, but did have a “hopeful” update that he could be good to go for the Week 1 Dolphins opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday according to defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. He had three picks in 10 games last season.

“He’s doing everything he can in the training room to try to put himself out there,” Weaver said Thursday. “I’m hopeful. I say prayers every night and talk to God… We have to be smart & cognitive we do have 2 games in 5 days.”

The guaranteed money and practice status for Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey

Also a part of the contract which is worth $72.3 million total is that $55.3 million are guaranteed and per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, which was “agreed to a couple of days ago.” The expectation was that Ramsey “wanted to wait until he was back on the field” for the deal to be done which signals his return to practice in anticipation for the regular season opener.

“The 3-year, $72.3M extension that includes $55.3M guaranteed was agreed to a couple days ago, but Ramsey wanted to wait until he was back on the field to release it,” Rapoport said. “Safe to say he'll be at practice today.”

Since entering the league in 2016 being a former first round pick out of Florida State University, he has been one of the league's top corner backs in the NFL. Despite having multiple injuries in his tenure with Miami, he has played on an elite level when active as when Weaver first got the job as defensive coordinator, he called Ramsey an “ultimate chess piece.”

“You talk about prototype corners,” Weaver said, via the team's official transcript. “Size, length, speed, competitiveness. The thing about him is I think he is your ultimate chess piece. So to have him just sit outside and be a field corner or boundary corner or something like that is a detriment to him. We got to find ways to move him around where he can be most impactful. We're committed to doing that.”

At any rate, the Dolphins are certainly in a win now mode with all the money committed to their top players. They look to build off of last season where they went 11-6 and lost in the wild card round to the Kansas City Chiefs.